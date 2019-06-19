Fire breaks out at building in Geylang, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a building in Geylang, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said on Wednesday evening.

In a Facebook post, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at two shophouses at 67 and 69 Lorong 14 Geylang at 8.35pm.

Twelve emergency vehicles and around 70 firefighters were deployed to the scene.

Three handheld jets and an aerial monitor were used to put out the fire.

There were no reported injuries, SCDF said, adding that the fire was brought under control.

Several videos posted on social media platforms showed a huge blaze that could be seen from a distance, and a plume of smoke coming out from the top of the building.

A video also showed that SCDF officers had cordoned off the area near the site of the fire.

The Straits Times understands that some people were evacuated from the building.