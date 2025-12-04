Fire breaks out at Kallang coffee shop; about 100 people evacuated, one taken to hospital

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – About 100 people were evacuated from an HDB block in Kallang as a precautionary measure after a fire broke out at a coffee shop shortly after midnight on Dec 4.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at Block 11 Upper Boon Keng Road at 12.30am.

When SCDF responders arrived at the scene, they found the kitchen exhaust duct of the coffee shop on fire. The fire was extinguished with two water jets , SCDF said, adding that several food stalls sustained heat and smoke damage.

One person was assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to the Singapore General Hospital , SCDF said.

This is the second reported fire at a coffee shop in the past week. On Nov 29 , a fire broke out at a coffee shop at Block 61 Telok Blangah Height s . About 80 people had to be evacuated, and two people had to be taken to the hospital.

The coffee shop in Boon Keng was closed when Lianhe Zaobao’s reporters arrived at the scene on the afternoon of Dec 4 .

The cause of the fire is under investigation.