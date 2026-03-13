Fire breaks out at Bencoolen hotel

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out at the ibis Singapore hotel on Bencoolen Street on March 13 .

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at about 12pm , some people had been evacuated from the premises and were sitting near the Stamford Arts Centre on Waterloo Street , which is behind the hotel.

There were at least one fire engine and two ambulances.

Ms Janice Villamil , a hotel guest from the Philippines, said a fire alarm went off at about 9.30am.

Hotel guests were told to gather at the lobby before being escorted to an open space in front of the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple on Waterloo Street to be assessed for injuries, said the vice-president of a tech firm who is in Singapore for a conference.

She was later told by a hotel housekeeper that the fire came from the lift on the 16th floor.

In a photo Ms Villamil shared with ST, a lift panel appears to have been damaged by the fire. Some parts of the surrounding wall and ceiling are blackened by soot.

A lift panel appears to have been damaged by the fire, with soot blackening some parts of the surrounding wall and ceiling. PHOTO: COURTESY OF JANICE VILLAMIL

According to digital travel platform Agoda , the 16-storey hotel has 534 rooms.

The Straits Times has contacted the Singapore Civil Defence Force, the police and ibis for more information.