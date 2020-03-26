Fire breaks out at 18th storey of Liat Towers in Orchard Road; one person taken to hospital

A fire broke out at the 18th storey of Liat Towers in Orchard Road on March 25, 2020.
A fire broke out at the 18th storey of Liat Towers in Orchard Road on March 25, 2020.ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA
The Singapore Civil Defence Force dispatched 13 emergency vehicles to the scene.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force dispatched 13 emergency vehicles to the scene.ST PHOTO: KHALID BABA
The Singapore Civil Defence Force dispatched 13 emergency vehicles to the scene.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force dispatched 13 emergency vehicles to the scene.ST PHOTO : KHALID BABA
People gather near Liat Towers on March 25, 2020.
People gather near Liat Towers on March 25, 2020.PHOTO: ST READER
Published
1 hour ago
domlow@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at the 18th storey of Liat Towers in Orchard Road on Wednesday evening (25 March).

On Wednesday, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times that it was alerted to a fire at 541 Orchard Road at about 10pm.

It dispatched 13 emergency vehicles to the scene.

SCDF said that firefighters, donning breathing apparatus sets, entered the smoke-logged building to put out the fire.

"The fire, which involved contents of a retail unit, was extinguished by SCDF using one water jet," it said.

One person was rescued and taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

Topics: 

Branded Content