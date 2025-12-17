Fire at terrace houses in Joo Chiat; 1 taken to hospital, 40 others evacuated

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A fire broke out at a row of terrace houses in Joo Chiat in the early hours of Dec 17.

One person was taken to hospital after inhaling smoke from the fire.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Dec 17 that it was alerted to the fire, which was burning in three single-storey terrace units and spreading to adjacent units, on Chiku Road at about 4am.

About 40 people from the affected and neighbouring units were evacuated by the police and SCDF as a precautionary measure.

The fire was extinguished at 6.45am after firefighters set up water jets to surround and contain the fire to the three units. A total of seven water jets were deployed at the height of the operation, said SCDF.

It also deployed a combined platform ladder for aerial firefighting and to prevent the further spread of the fire.

Six adjacent terrace units had varying degrees of burn damage because of the fire.

Damping down, which refers to applying water to wet burnt surfaces immediately after a fire is put out to prevent rekindling of the fire, of the affected area is ongoing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

The Straits Times has contacted police for more information.