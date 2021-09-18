Fire at Shell's Pulau Bukom plant leaves 4 with minor injuries

SINGAPORE - An early morning fire at Shell's manufacturing site on Pulau Bukom on Friday (Sept 17) left four of the oil giant's emergency response team members with minor heat-related injuries.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Friday that it received a call at around 5.50am about the fire.

SCDF emergency vehicles were ferried to the southern island by barge from Pasir Panjang Ferry Terminal, and its firefighters joined Shell's emergency response team in fighting the fire, which involved a pump measuring 5m by 5m.

Shell's emergency response team had used foam jets around the fire to prevent it from spreading to nearby facilities.

SCDF further deployed foam jets and used large 50kg dry chemical powder extinguishers to put out the fire.

Four of Shell's emergency response team members were given first aid for minor heat-related injuries on their hands.

SCDF said the cause of the fire is under investigation.