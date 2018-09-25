Fire at Punggol flat sparked by PMD left charging in the kitchen: SCDF

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a Housing Board flat in Punggol on Tuesday (Sept 25) involving a personal mobility device (PMD) that was left charging in the kitchen.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the fire at about 9.20am.

At the scene, SCDF personnel saw black smoke billowing from a unit on the fourth floor of Block 326C Sumang Walk.

The fire was quickly extinguished using a compressed air foam backpack and a hose reel.

Preliminary investigation by the SCDF found that the cause of fire was electrical in nature, and had originated from the battery pack of a PMD.

There were no reported injuries.

Members of the public may refer to the following safety tips from the SCDF to prevent PMD fires:

- Avoid overcharging batteries or leaving batteries to charge overnight

- Do not place PMDs or power-assisted bicycles that are being charged near combustible materials, or along an escape path

- Place the PMD on hard flat surfaces when charging to allow optimal dissipation of heat

- Check for any damage or deformities, such as bloated, corroded batteries or powdery batteries