Fire a pistol, view prison life at Home Team Festival

A new system that might cut the time needed to get a new identity card (IC) to two minutes. An app for inmates to communicate better with their families and stay informed about the outside world.

These are among the many items on show at this year's Home Team Festival, which began yesterday.

The festival, in its fourth edition, showcases the capabilities of the 10 Home Team agencies through three zones titled "Heart", "Our Mission" and "Ever Ready".

At the Singapore Police Force's booth, visitors can try their hand at a Glock pistol-firing simulation with the Enhanced Live Firing Range System.

The system employs multiple sensors that can capture and analyse the shooter's performance down to the grip, breathing, posture and gaze, and is currently being used to speed up police officers' marksmanship training.

Visitors can also preview the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's (ICA) new Integrated Services Centre, which will be ready by 2023. The iSmart, one of the systems that the ICA plans to install in its new centre, could cut the time it takes to get a new IC or long-term pass to two minutes. The kiosk is in its evaluation phase now.

"This new system has the potential to serve customers any time, and at their convenience as they can come down to collect their IC at any time, even after working hours," said Assistant Superintendent Ganesh Nithyaseelan, 33, a senior customer service officer at the ICA Citizen Service Centre.

To get an insight into how life in prison has changed since the start of prison operations in Singapore, the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) is showcasing new ways for electronics and technology to be employed in prisons.

For instance, the Digitalisation of Inmate Rehabilitation and Corrections Tool will allow inmates to access electronic materials such as e-books, e-newspapers, e-learning and other self-help materials via tablet apps.

With this system, inmates can also connect with their families through e-letters.

Also connected to the SPS' showcase is the Yellow Ribbon Exhibition, where a collection of works of art and original songs created by inmates is on display.

The Home Team Festival is open to the public from 11am to 9pm today and 9am to 9pm tomorrow at Singapore Expo Halls 2 and 3.