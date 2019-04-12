Fined for producing food at unlicensed unit

Baker's Brew Studio was fined $1,000 on Wednesday for operating a food establishment without a licence, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement.

During a regular inspection of food establishments at 8A Admiralty Street on Jan 11, an Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) officer noticed activities in a unit, which was not licensed to produce food intended for sale. The AVA is now defunct, with its food-related functions taken over by the newly formed SFA at the beginning of this month.

Confectionery items, including "pineapple bak kwa" and "ondeh ondeh" cookies, were found to be manufactured at the premises for sale at its three retail outlets, reported Stomp.

All food manufacturing activities in the unit were stopped immediately and food equipment was sealed to prevent further usage.

The statement added that all finished food products, semi-processed food items as well as raw materials that had been opened were disposed of.

"The operator was also instructed to retrieve the food products that were produced at the implicated premises from their outlets for disposal," the statement said.

"Our investigation found that Baker's Brew Studio had knowingly used the unlicensed premises to produce baked tarts for Chinese New Year, as they did not apply for the licence in time."

The SFA said it takes a serious view of food establishments that do not adhere to regulations or comply with food safety requirements.

All food establishments that operate and process food for sale to wholesalers and retail food businesses must be licensed by SFA.

Offenders may be fined up to $5,000 if convicted.

Repeat offenders may be fined up to $10,000, jailed up to three months, or both.