Fine wines on sale at ST Wine Fair

Stock up on good wines for the year-end season at the ST Wine Fair happening at Wisma Atria. The fourth edition of the fair opened on Thursday and will end tomorrow. Enjoy special discounts on more than 200 wines. This year's fair also features premium sake and whiskies that are not easily available on the retail market.

BEST VALUE BUYS

Zenato Amarone della Valpolicella Classico DOCG 2013

Country: Italy

Rating: JS94

ST Wine Fair price: $102 (Usual price: $135)

Ruby red in colour, this wine has aromas of dried black cherries, cassis, truffles and chocolate fudge. Made from a blend of 80 per cent Corvina, 10 per cent Rondinella and a small amount of Croatina and Oseleta grapes, this age-worthy wine has rich cherry flavours with floral notes.

Food pairing: Grilled steaks, suckling pig, roasted meats and matured cheeses. Scallywag by Douglas Laing (unpeated vatted malt, 46 per cent alcohol by volume)

Country: Scotland

ST Wine Fair price: $118 (Usual price: $168)

This is a blend of some of the finest malts from Speyside, Scotland's famous whisky-producing region, and includes spirit distilled Mortlach, Macallan and Glenrothes distilleries.

Distilled in small batches, the Scallywag's rich, dark colour comes from maturing in Spanish sherry casks.

This vatted malt has a sweet nose of honey, red apple peel, cinnamon and cloves, and tastes of vanilla, chocolate and candied ginger.

Food pairing: Sweet barbecued ribs and bak kwa.

ST WINE FAIR @WISMA ATRIA

Where: Event Space, Level 1 Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road

When: Today and tomorrow, 11am to 9pm

Info: Go to STwine.sg or e-mail STwine@sph.com.sg