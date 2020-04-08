Finding job security in a fast-changing economic landscape with a technological slant

Many of us might worry about job security due to the United States-China trade war and the talk of an impending recession period, but it is not all doom and gloom.

In a previous askST @ NLB talk, The Straits Times’ deputy business editor Poon Chian Hui spoke with the Institute for Human Resource Professionals’ Chief Executive Officer Mayank Parekh and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation's Head of Group Human Resources (HR) Jason Ho on what workers can do to boost their employability.

Not all is lost

Driven in part by higher usage of e-commerce and payment apps, the infocomm technology industry has many new openings. Professionals in other industries like construction and financial services are also in demand, especially those who can use tech to their advantage.

The focus for employees now is to capitalise on these trends through reskilling and training, and possibly switching industries.

Change your mindset

There is a wide variety of online classes available to upskill. However, HR experts say these serve a limited purpose if one does not have the right mindset.

A good learner is one who is receptive and enthusiastic about picking up new skills and knowledge. This open and positive mindset is one trait that employers look for in the hiring process.

Having a good social network also helps open up more job opportunities and ensures a smoother transition, as you will have friendly faces to consult.

Check out some of our library books and e-books on boosting your employability:

1. REINVENTION ROADMAP: BREAK THE RULES TO GET THE JOB YOU WANT AND CAREER YOU DESERVE (2016)

By Liz Ryan

E-book available here.

Written by a well-known HR thought leader, this book shares fresh insights on how to land a dream job with an insider’s point of view.

2. MY GROWTH MINDSET JOURNAL: A TEACHER'S WORKBOOK TO REFLECT ON YOUR PRACTICE, CULTIVATE YOUR MINDSET, SPARK NEW IDEAS (2018)

By Annie Brock and Heather Hundley

E-book available here.

An interactive, step-by-step journal for making growth mindset a part of daily classes and everyday life.

3. UPSKILL: 6 STEPS TO UNLOCK ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL (2019)

By Laurent Probst and Christian Scharff

E-book available here.

This book aims to provide solutions to the issue of the lifespan of professional skills, through upskilling programmes.

4. UPSKILL: 21 KEYS TO PROFESSIONAL GROWTH (2018)

By Chris Watson

E-book available here.

Each of the 21 chapters shares one particular skill and how it can be practised, refined and put to use at work.

5. NEW MINDSET, NEW RESULTS (2019)

By Kerry Johnson

E-book available here.

This book details how one's mindset can impact performance and how one can change one’s mindset for the better.

6. CRACKING THE TECH CAREER: INSIDER ADVICE ON LANDING A JOB AT GOOGLE, MICROSOFT, APPLE, OR ANY TOP TECH COMPANY (2014)

By Gayle Laakmann McDowell

E-book available here.

This book dishes out new information on what tech companies want, and how to show them you have what it takes to succeed in the role.

7. NETWORKING FOR PEOPLE WHO HATE NETWORKING: A FIELD GUIDE FOR INTROVERTS, THE OVERWHELMED, AND THE UNDERCONNECTED (2010)

By Devora Zack

Book available here.

An introvert’s manual on new ways to network without conforming to the standards of extroverts.