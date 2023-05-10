Need to find ways to break cycle of reoffending, support ex-offenders: Shanmugam

SINGAPORE - More help is on the way for former offenders looking to integrate back into society and take more ownership of their careers, as the nation seeks to lower the number of reoffenders.

Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam said on Wednesday that efforts by the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) and Yellow Ribbon Singapore (YRSG) have resulted in Singapore achieving one of the lowest two-year recidivism rates in the world.

“Having gotten the two-year recidivism rate stable, we want to bring it down further,” said Mr Shanmugam, who is also the Minister for Law, to around 600 people at SPS-YRSG Corporate Advance 2023 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

He was joined by Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim.

Bringing down Singapore’s five-year recidivism rate, however, has been more challenging, Mr Shanmugam said. It has remained at around 40 per cent for the past decade.

“We have to see how we can break the cycle of reoffending, and I think one of the ways is to try and give support for ex-inmates over a longer period.”

The minister also helped launch a book titled Correctional Rehabilitation And Psychological Interventions In Singapore: Practitioners’ Experience In Singapore Prison Service on Wednesday.

Mr Cheng Xiang Long, principal psychologist at SPS’ psychological and correctional rehabilitation division, said the book will shine a light on how the rehabilitation landscape has evolved over the years.

“Our work in the prison systems is rather well-received by our international counterparts. We are increasingly moving from just learning from other countries to sharing what we do,” Mr Cheng told ST.