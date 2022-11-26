Find out history of 45 Kampong Glam heritage businesses on NHB resource portal

SINGAPORE – As one of Singapore’s earliest conservation areas, with more than 600 shophouses, Kampong Glam is one of several precincts in Singapore with a sizeable concentration of heritage businesses.

Collectively, these heritage businesses contribute to the precinct’s cultural and social identity, said Mr Alvin Tan, the National Heritage Board’s deputy chief executive for policy and community.

The stories of 45 of these businesses are now available on the National Heritage Board’s (NHB) heritage resource portal Roots.gov.sg, following the completion of the Kampong Gelam Citizen Engagement Project by the board.

These stories were compiled with the help of 47 volunteers, whom NHB recruited through an open call in February 2022. Mr Tan said that they were selected from a pool of 147 people who responded to the call.

Among them was Mr Fuad Johari, 34, who has familial ties to the area. His father’s family lived within the compound of Istana Kampong Gelam, which has been converted into the Malay Heritage Centre, while his mother’s family lived in Bussorah Street.

“I’ve always felt that ‘hole’ in me, in wanting to know what the lives of the people were like in this neighbourhood and what kinds of businesses they had,” said Mr Fuad, who added that he signed up instantly upon seeing NHB’s call for volunteers on Facebook.

After undergoing training on interview skills, the history of Kampong Glam as well as on cultural sensitivity, the volunteers were split into small groups and each had to document the history of two to three heritage businesses.

Among the businesses that Mr Fuad visited for the project was Rumah Makan Minang, an eatery established in 1954. There, he found out that Madam Zulbaidah Marlian, 63, a second-generation co-owner of the eatery, had made the haj pilgrimage with his grandmother in 1976.