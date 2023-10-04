Find good people with right motivations and give them agency: SM Teo on LKY’s succession planning

SINGAPORE - Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew was “generous with his views” when younger leaders sought his opinion, and but always left the final decision with them, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

The Coordinating Minister for National Security thought the late Mr Lee was “very wise” in the way he managed the transition to a new generation of political leaders.

“The answer to...continuity, stability and policy is not to send out search parties all over the world to find the elixir of eternal life,” said Mr Teo at the Asia Future Summit 2023, a conference to discuss Asia’s future amid growing uncertainty.

The two-day summit is an inaugural collaboration between The Straits Times, Lianhe Zaobao and The Business Times. It takes place today and tomorrow at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore.

This year’s event is themed Revisiting Lee Kuan Yew’s View Of The World: Looking Ahead To Singapore And Asia’s Future Amid Turbulent Times as Singapore marks the 100th anniversary of his birth.

The conference features more than 20 distinguished local and international speakers, and around 300 delegates including thought leaders and senior representatives from the public, private and people sectors.

The Straits Times editor Jaime Ho, who was the moderator of a dialogue following Mr Teo’s opening address at the summit, had asked what would Mr Lee do or said if he were around today.

The manner in which Mr Lee planned ahead for the next generation was not lost on Mr Teo.

He recalled a conversation with a Chinese friend about China’s approach to various international issues. Mr Teo had asked his friend what the late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping would have done today.

“His reply - with a completely straight face - (was that) Mr Deng would have done exactly what we’re doing today,” said Mr Teo.

Mr Teo said that one of the guideposts that Mr Lee put out about good succession planning was to look for “good people with the right motivations, bring them in, give them the opportunity to learn, have experience, and then put it in their hands”.

“This is what Mr Lee did, what Mr Goh (Chok Tong) did, and is the most important task that PM Lee Hsien Loong has set for himself,” added Mr Teo.

Looking at the current crop of fourth-generation - or 4G - leaders, Mr Teo said that “we are confident that (they are) up to the task”.