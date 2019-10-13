Find a job, upgrade skills at career fair

The biannual STJobs Career & Learning Fair, now in its eighth year, is back. More than 45 companies, brands, learning institutions and academies will be there, including Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Singapore Press Holdings and Workforce Singapore, which will be giving advice on crafting resumes that stand out, acing job interviews and building one's personal branding. Professional speakers and industry veterans will also cover topics such as enhancing one's career through data science and standing out from the crowd in a digital economy. Organised by STJobs, the fair is being held this weekend at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre, Concourse Level 3, from 10am to 6pm. Admission is free. Foreigners must produce a valid work pass to enter.