Final group of Singaporean haj pilgrims returns home

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Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim welcoming the last group of Singaporean Muslim haj pilgrims at Changi Airport on June 8.

SINGAPORE – The final group of about 300 Singaporean Muslim haj pilgrims arrived at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on June 8, marking the safe return of all pilgrims from the Republic who had made the trip to Saudi Arabia this year.

Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim, who joined families gathered at the airport, said: “We are glad to welcome them back and to see many families reunited with their loved ones.

“For many, this was a journey they had waited years for. I was heartened to see their patience, resilience and care for one another.”

He was joined by the senior management of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS).

As Singapore’s Head of Delegation, Faishal visited pilgrims at key stages of their haj journey in Mecca, MUIS said in a statement on June 8.

He also engaged with Saudi authorities and fellow heads of delegation at the Grand Hajj Symposium in Jeddah, it added.

Faishal said: “I thank the Government of Saudi Arabia and the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for coordinating Haj for more than 1.5 million pilgrims from around the world, including Singapore.”

The Singapore Pilgrims’ Affairs Office (SPAO) worked closely with service providers, the medical team and appointed travel agents to coordinate support and care for pilgrims throughout their stay in the Saudi Arabian cities of Makkah and Madinahin.

MUIS expressed its appreciation to the Saudi authorities, service providers, travel agents and partners on the ground “for their support and dedication throughout the season”.

“Their collective efforts ensured that Singapore’s pilgrims were cared for at every stage of their pilgrimage,” it said.

It added that, together with SPAO, it will continue to work with the Association of Muslim Travel Agents Singapore and appointed travel agents to review 2026’s operations, as well as gather feedback from pilgrims to identify improvements for future seasons.

For the completion of the 2026 haj season, MUIS organised three coordinated direct flights between Saudi Arabia and Singapore for its 900 pilgrims. The first group of Singaporean haj pilgrims returned home on June 1.

The haj is the fifth pillar of Islam and takes place annually during the Islamic month of Zulhijjah. It culminates with the celebration of Hari Raya Haji, which fell on May 27 here.

Muslims who are financially and physically able to do so are obligated to perform the haj at least once.