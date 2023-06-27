Film-maker Royston Tan intends to correct ‘small regret’ in second outing as NDP creative director

SINGAPORE - Local film-maker Royston Tan will return to direct the National Day Parade (NDP) show on Aug 9, with a promise to make good on what he could not do in his first run as creative director in 2020.

That year, months of planning had to be jettisoned as Covid-19 forced NDP organisers to revamp the parade.

It was eventually split into several segments that included a scaled-down morning parade at the Padang and a socially-distanced evening show at the Star Performing Arts Centre.

“For me, NDP (means) mass display, so when we didn’t have a mass display, that to me felt like (the journey) wasn’t complete,” he said.

This year, the show segment will feature 2,400 performers and 43 artistes, making full use of the national stage that is the Padang and hopefully eliciting the NDP atmosphere of pre-pandemic parades, said the 46-year-old.

Another 400 students from tertiary institutes will take part as make-up artists, audience motivators and content creators.

Floor projections will make a return to the Padang, and will be used to transport both the audience and performers to different settings – from the ocean, to the forest and finally to the stars.

The live audience will also catch a scent – literally – of something fresh at the parade.

The second act of the show, a blossoming flower dance by the Soka Gakkai Singapore Women’s Division and local dance troupe Dance Inspiration, will detect a forest scent released into the air.

Those watching from home are not forgotten, as the show will also feature augmented reality elements.

Titled Building Our Shared Future Together As One, the show seeks to get viewers to look at Singapore’s strengths, such as its multiculturalism, and to ignite a fire of optimism for the future, said Mr Tan.

“With that fire, we can pass it on so that we can be a light for the community and no one will be left behind,” added the well-known director of local movies such as teen gang drama 15 (2003) and getai musical 881 (2007).

The show will also feature three short films that will tell the stories of 19 Singaporeans.

They include what home means to World War II survivor Goh Siew Eng, what it is like for national athlete Shanti Pereira to pursue her dreams, and other inspirational vignettes, such as of gang member-turned-counseller Gary Lau.

The show’s committee chairman, Senior Lieutenant-Colonel Chen Zhenhao, 41, said: “We hope that through the films, viewers at home can also be inspired to shine their light as they move forward and continue to dream and chase their passions.”

Mr Tan, who was also multimedia director for NDP 2019, said his creative vision is for this year’s show to seamlessly blend the film portions with the live performance rather than to have very distinct acts.