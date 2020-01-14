Filipina jailed 7 weeks for faking Manila university degree in Singapore PR application

SINGAPORE - A 38-year-old Filipina was sentenced to seven week's jail on Tuesday (Jan 14) for falsely claiming she graduated from a Manila university in her applications for permanent residency (PR) in Singapore.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a statement that De Luna Noriza Dancel, who made the application in 2008, also made false claims when she applied for PR for her daughter in 2009.

De Luna was arrested on Oct 25, 2017, after checks by ICA officers showed that she had no record of enrolment at the Centro Escolar University, where she claimed to have studied.

The diploma and transcript she submitted to the ICA did not come from the school, ICA said.

When contacted by The Straits Times, an ICA spokesman said that De Luna’s PR status will be reviewed, as with other PRs who have been convicted of an offence,

Whether her PR will be revoked will depend on factors such as the seriousness of the offence, the extent of the person’s involvement in the crime and the length of the jail sentence, said the spokesman.

ICA warned in the statement that those who have been found to have provided false information or concealed important facts during their immigration applications will be "dealt with firmly" in accordance with the law, which may include having their granted status revoked.

Related Story How ICA officers spot fake passports: It takes an eye for detail

"For those who have been convicted of an offence, the statuses of their family members will also be reviewed by the ICA," it said.