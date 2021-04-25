For Subscribers
Millennial Mind
Filial piety norms: Caught between two worlds
I will support and care for my parents. But I don't expect my future children to do so to the same extent for me. Expectations of filial piety norms are shifting across generations, and that's a good thing.
Giving your parents a monthly allowance, living with them at least till you get married, and taking care of them if they are ill instead of relying on institutional help are actions that are commonly viewed as displays of filial piety in Singapore.
"How one generation loves, the next generation learns," went the tagline of a commercial supported by the then Ministry of Community Development, Youth and Sports a decade ago, which aimed to promote the concept of filial piety.