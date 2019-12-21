Fight breaks out in Teck Whye; 3 men arrested

The police were alerted to the fight at Block 120 Teck Whye Lane at 7.42pm on Dec 21, 2019.
SINGAPORE - Three men were arrested by the police after a brawl in Teck Whye on Saturday (Dec 21).

The police were alerted to the fight at 7.42pm at Block 120 Teck Whye Lane.

A 35-year-old man was conscious when taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, the police said.

A 65-year-old man was arrested for affray and criminal intimidation, while two other men, aged 30 and 35, were arrested for affray.

In a video that was posted on Facebook but was later taken down, three men can be seen hitting one another as they came out of a blue car. They continued fighting in the carpark.

Police investigations are ongoing.

