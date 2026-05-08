Fig product recalled after undeclared allergen found: SFA

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SINGAPORE - A recall for a fig product is ongoing, after an allergen was detected but not declared on its food packaging label.

The allergen, sulphur dioxide, was found in the “Wing Sang Wholesale” American Fig (450g) product , said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a statement on May 8.

The product has an expiry date of April 30, 2027 , and is from the USA but packed in Hong Kong.

SFA has ordered the local importer Regal Commerce to recall the product.

Under the Republic’s food regulations, products containing ingredients that are known to cause hypersensitivity must be declared on food packaging labels to protect consumers with food allergies.

All ingredients in pre-packed food should also be specified on the product label in descending order of the proportions by weight in which they are present, SFA said.

Sulphite does not pose a food safety issue to consumers at large, except for those who are intolerant of or allergic to sulphites, SFA said.

Excessive levels of sulphur dioxide in food could cause symptoms such as hives, itchiness, stomach ache, diarrhoea, and vomiting for those are hypersensitive to sulphite.

SFA said those who have consumed the implicated product should seek medical advice if they have concerns about their health. Also, consumers should contact their point of purchase for enquiries.