This year’s clean toilet campaign to continue focus on flushing out bad habits

SINGAPORE - As a cleaner, Ms Li Xiu Mei, 56, is often greeted by the pungent stench of human waste left overnight when she reports for duty in the morning.

She has also mopped up trails of faecal matter that have hardened on the toilet floor, unclogged toilets choked with waste left unflushed overnight, and scraped off lumps of toilet paper stuck on the walls by naughty youngsters.

“Some users wash up inside and leave footprints everywhere, and sometimes the toilets are choked with toilet paper,” said Ms Li, an employee at One Punggol Hawker Centre, in Mandarin.

“Each toilet normally takes around 10 minutes to clean, but these kinds of mess will take us anywhere up to an hour to clean.”

It seems Singapore still has some way to go to making it a habit to keep public lavatories clean – an issue the National Environment Agency (NEA) aims to re-emphasise in the latest edition of its Clean Public Toilets campaign. The campaign, which is in its fifth run, was started in 2018.

The 2023 campaign urges the public to be responsible, even when no one is around, and to make sure the floor and toilet seats are dry, as well as to use the flush.

Titled “Are you nice when no one’s around? Do it right for everyone”, the campaign is backed by the Public Hygiene Council, the Singapore Kindness Movement (SKM) and Restroom Association Singapore.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Sustainability and the Environment Baey Yam Keng, who was at the campaign’s launch on Nov 21 at One Punggol Hawker Centre, made the rounds to promote the campaign to diners and food stall operators.

He said he hopes the campaign will remind toilet users to be responsible, and for operators to keep their toilets well maintained.

Mr Baey said: “There’s this interesting phenomena – when a place is dirty, people don’t mind making it dirtier, but if it is clean, we won’t want to make it dirty. So we are trying to create this virtuous circle... and that’s where everyone plays a part.”