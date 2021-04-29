4 suffer burn injuries in fiery Jurong crash; man arrested for drink driving

SINGAPORE - A fiery crash involving a van in Jurong Hill left four people with burn injuries on Monday evening (April 26).

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for drink driving.

A spokesman for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the vehicle fire in Jurong Hill at about 7.30pm.

"The fire involved the entire van and SCDF extinguished the fire with a water jet," he said.

"The cause of the fire is under investigation."

The spokesman added that one person was taken to National University Hospital and three others to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

A police spokesman said the four individuals - all passengers of the van, and aged between 17 and 21 - were conscious.

Chinese evening daily Shin Min Daily News reported that the van had lost control and crashed into some bushes before flipping over.

There were reportedly seven people in it, including one covered in blood who asked for help after escaping the inferno.

A video of the incident showed thick black smoke rising from the burning vehicle.