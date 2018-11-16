Fibre services to be fully restored by early today, says NetLink Trust

Following a fibre cable cut incident on Wednesday afternoon in the eastern part of Singapore which affected about 10,000 households, fibre broadband network builder NetLink Trust (NLT) revised the estimated time of full restoration of services to early morning today.

It previously said services would be progressively restored by late afternoon yesterday.

NLT said in an update yesterday that restoration works are still ongoing and some telecoms service providers are still experiencing service difficulties.

Earlier yesterday, all three major telcos - Singtel, StarHub and M1 - as well as Internet service provider MyRepublic said most of their services have been restored.

StarHub said at 7.25pm yesterday that most of its affected fibre services were back to normal, and it would continue to work with NLT to fix the issue for the remaining affected customers as quickly as possible.

Singtel said in a Facebook post yesterday afternoon "virtually all of the services affected" by the cut had been restored. Its fixed voice services were up again by 2am.

At 11.56am yesterday, M1 said services for most of its affected customers had been restored, although full service restoration was still under way. This was similar with MyRepublic, which said it was in close contact with NLT to ensure restoration of the remaining affected lines.

Singtel and M1 said affected customers will receive a waiver for local mobile data charges during the period of the interruption. As a gesture of goodwill, StarHub said it will offer affected fibre customers a $10 rebate on their December bills.

The disruption resulted after a number of fibre cables were severed by a contractor carrying out construction works in Tampines Avenue 9 for a third party.