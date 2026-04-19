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About 5,000 users of broadband services in central and north-east Singapore were hit by a fibre service outage on April 18.

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SINGAPORE - Fibre services at some locations affected by a service outage on April 18 have been fully restored.

In a statement on its website on April 19, telecommunications infrastructure provider NetLink Trust said services in parts of Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Sengkang and Punggol were fully restored at 7am.

About 5,000 users of broadband services in central and north-east Singapore were hit on April 18 by a fibre service outage, with Singapore’s three major telcos – Singtel, StarHub and M1 – among those affected.

NetLink Trust said on April 19 that its team had worked through the night to restore services as quickly and safely as possible.

The disruption was caused by damage to fibre infrastructure during third-party construction works, it added.

“We take incidents affecting essential telecommunications services seriously and are conducting a thorough review,” said NetLink Trust.

It said appropriate follow-up actions will be taken after investigations are completed.

“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank affected end users for their patience and understanding,” it added.

Those who continue to experience service issues are advised to contact their respective Internet Service Providers for help.

In a statement late on April 18, the Land Transport Authority said fibre service cables were damaged at about 10.40am during “contiguous bored pile works” for the North–South Corridor project.

The Expected Time of Arrival (ETA) system for buses were also affected, and led to the system displaying inaccurate bus timings and long wait times at bus stops and on mobile apps.

NetLink Trust said on April 18 that it takes a serious view of the service disruption “caused by errant contractors and will not hesitate to take necessary actions against the errant party”.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said on April 18 it will continue its probe into the incident and will take strong action against errant parties if they are found to have flouted the rules.