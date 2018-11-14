Fibre cable cut leads to outage of broadband services in eastern part of Singapore

SINGAPORE - Fibre broadband users in the eastern part of Singapore had their Internet surfing disrupted on Wednesday (Nov 14) after a fibre cable cut affected services by all three major telcos and Internet service provider MyRepublic.

Singtel, StarHub, M1 and MyRepublic posted on their Facebook pages that users in some areas like Tampines and Pasir Ris might experience difficulties accessing fibre Internet services, including Wi-Fi, television and phone services.

Comments from netizens suggested that the fibre services were down shortly after 2pm.

NetLink Trust, Singapore's fibre broadband network builder, also posted on its website that it "has experienced a fibre cable outage which has affected services in some areas in the eastern part of Singapore".

It added that its team is working on restoring the connections and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Singtel said in its post that its customers in Pasir Ris and Tampines might have issues accessing their fibre broadband, fixed voice and Singtel TV services. Some of its Wi-Fi spots on the island are also affected.

The telco said that this was due to "a fibre cable outage in Tampines caused by a third-party contractor" and added that its engineers are working with NetLink Trust engineers to resolve the issue.

StarHub also said it is working with NetLink Trust to recover services as quickly as possible.

M1 said that its fibre and fixed voice services were affected due to a "fibre cable cut".

Some netizens said that areas like Punggol and Sengkang are also affected by the fibre broadband downtime.