Fibre broadband services disrupted for five hours in Yishun

Fibre broadband services for users in some areas of Yishun were disrupted for more than five hours yesterday.

Three telcos - Singtel, M1 and StarHub - posted updates on Facebook informing users that difficulties in accessing the fibre network were due to a NetLink Trust fibre outage.

In a statement issued on its website, NetLink Trust said it received reports of the disruption at around 5pm.

"About 600 end-users' fibre broadband services may have been affected by this incident," the operator said.

Services were later restored at 10.45pm. In response to queries, a spokesman for the fibre network operator told The Straits Times that the cause of the disruption has yet to be confirmed.

In a post at 5.56pm, Singtel said some customers in the Yishun Ring Road area might be having problems accessing fibre broadband, Singtel TV and digital home line services.

Singtel said in a later update at 9.27pm that all affected services were fully restored.

At 6.46pm, StarHub issued an alert on its Facebook page, saying that the outage might affect those using fibre services.

In a post at 7.28pm, M1 said some of its customers in Yishun might be having problems accessing fibre and fixed voice services.

At 10.30pm, M1 said that all affected fibre services were fully restored and advised users having connection difficulty to restart their devices.

Last month, some 2,000 end-users in Marsiling were affected by a fibre service disruption that lasted for more than eight hours.

The service disruption was due to a fibre cable cut by a third-party contractor.