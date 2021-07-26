Fewer youth seeking help at IMH in recent years, more turning to community services

SINGAPORE - Fewer children and youth with emotional or behavioural problems have been seeking help at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in recent years, as more cases are seen in community settings or by other organisations.

For the financial years 2018 to 2020, IMH's Child Guidance Clinics (CGCs) saw an average of about 1,950 new cases yearly, said Dr Ong Say How, chief and senior consultant at the institute's department of developmental psychiatry, in response to queries from The Straits Times.