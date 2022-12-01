Fewer workplace deaths and major injuries in Q3 2022, but safety council urges greater vigilance

SINGAPORE - There were fewer workplace deaths and major injuries in the third quarter of 2022, but the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council warned that greater vigilance is needed to ensure this improvement is sustained in the coming months.

Last week, two more workers died while on the job, taking the workplace fatality toll in 2022 to 42, the highest in four years. There were 37 work-related deaths in 2021, 30 in 2020, and 39 in 2019.

“With the end-of-year festive season coming, we urge the industry and workers to remain vigilant and follow safe work procedures,” the council said on Wednesday, when it released national workplace safety statistics for the three months between July and September.

“We would like to remind employers to continue to prioritise WSH so that we have a safe and healthy end to 2022,” it said.

Nine workers died in the third quarter of 2022, down from 19 in the second quarter, and on a par with the nine work-related deaths recorded in the first quarter.

A total of 138 workers suffered major injuries while on the job between July and September, down from 145 between April and June, and 153 between January and March. Examples of major injuries include amputation, serious fractures and blindness.

Minor workplace injuries ticked up in the third quarter as compared with the second quarter, rising to 5,495 from 5,327. This was comparable with the 5,485 minor workplace injuries recorded in the third quarter of 2021.

Of the nine workplace deaths in the third quarter of 2022, five were due to vehicle-related accidents, a concern that has been flagged by the authorities before.

The WSH Council said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is in the midst of a three-month enforcement operation that is focused on vehicle safety at higher-risk firms in the manufacturing, construction, and transport and storage sectors.

The ministry conducted a similar two-month operation in late 2021 that involved inspecting 400 workplaces in the same three industries. MOM did not share further details about the operations when asked.

The WSH Council said the recent improvement came after the imposition of stiffer penalties and a six-month heightened safety period from Sept 1, 2022 to Feb 28, 2023. During this period, companies are barred from hiring new foreign workers for up to three months if severe lapses are found following a serious or fatal workplace accident.

Company chief executives also have to personally account for the lapses to MOM and take responsibility for correcting them.