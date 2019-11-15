Fewer workers dying from fall from height

The number of workers who died as a result of a fall from height has declined by more than half over the past decade.

Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said yesterday that the decline - from 24 deaths in 2009 to eight last year - was due partly to the Government and industry partners' concerted efforts to raise awareness and train workers.

The Ministry of Manpower also conducted more inspections, including 300 checks on 250 companies in September. In that same month, it issued four stop-work orders and 80 fines totalling $91,000 to punish work safety oversights.

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS