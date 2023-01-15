Fewer vans, mini lorries parking illegally at hot spots in Woodlands

SINGAPORE - The number of vans and mini lorries that used to be parked illegally along Woodlands Road in December 2022 has fallen drastically after The Sunday Times published a report on Jan 1 about the parking violations.

Before the report, dozens of vehicles were seen parked on grass verges and pavements, as well as in bus bays outside Kranji Lodge 1 dormitory near Kranji MRT station, between 8pm and 11pm. Grass patches and kerbs were damaged as some vehicles mounted them to park along the road.