Traffic accidents involving elderly pedestrians down in Jan-April 2024 from year ago

SINGAPORE – Fewer traffic incidents involving elderly pedestrians took place in the first four months of 2024 than in the same period in 2023, but the Traffic Police (TP) urged road users to be vigilant.

Between Jan 1 and April 30, there were 67 traffic incidents involving elderly pedestrians, down from 86 in the same period in 2023.

TP released these numbers on June 1 at the Singapore Road Safety Month 2024 Carnival for Families in Toa Payoh.

TP said that the number of elderly pedestrian fatalities dropped from eight in the first four months of 2023 to seven in the same period in 2024.

Fewer elderly pedestrians were injured as well, with 59 recorded incidents between January and April 2024, down from 77 in the same period in 2023.

The interim figures were released ahead of the mid-year report on the road traffic situation.

In 2023, the elderly were involved in 68.4 per cent of all fatal traffic accidents involving pedestrians, and accounted for 69.2 per cent of pedestrian fatalities.

As elderly pedestrians, like motorcyclists, are among the most vulnerable road users, police had previously said in its 2023 Road Traffic Situation report that it would take a tougher stance and increase enforcement efforts against irresponsible road users.

In April, the speed enforcement function in red-light cameras was progressively activated islandwide. More than 2,400 speeding violations have been detected by red-light cameras as at May.

The Land Transport Authority has also been replacing discretionary right turns at signalised junctions with red-amber-green arrows since 2018. These arrows prevent vehicles from making a turn into a road when the oncoming traffic signal is green.

These arrows are now in use at more than 1,200 junctions, which have seen a 40 per cent reduction in traffic accidents.

Speaking at the carnival, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said: “In the past few months, we have witnessed several tragic road traffic accidents that have left our society with a collective sense of loss and heartache.

“They are a timely reminder that our work to make our roads safer remains more important than ever.”

She said that while infrastructure improvements and enforcement are important, they alone are not enough.

Inculcating a strong road safety culture and graciousness among all road users takes time and commitment, she added.

TP will release a series of road safety videos in the second half of 2024 to encourage responsible practices.