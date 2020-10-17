Fewer than 100 active cases - the first time in 7 months

For the first time since March 12, there are fewer than 100 active coronavirus cases in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said last night.

It added that 30 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 59 are recuperating in community facilities. These add up to 89 active cases as of yesterday.

There were nine new coronavirus cases reported yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 57,901.

None of them were patients in the community.

Of the new cases, eight were imported, comprising two Singaporeans, four work permit holders and two short-term visit pass holders.

Both Singaporeans and two work permit holders returned from the Philippines. One work permit holder and one short-term visit pass holder returned from Indonesia. The remaining short-term visit pass holder and work permit holder returned from India and Myanmar, respectively.

All the imported cases were placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

The last new case yesterday was a migrant worker who was tested as part of the rostered routine testing of workers in dormitories. He was asymptomatic when tested.

The cluster at The Jovell construction site in Upper Changi has been closed as there have been no new cases linked to it for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

The number of new daily cases in the community has remained stable at an average of fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks. The number of unlinked cases in the community has decreased from an average of fewer than one case per day to no cases over the same period.

More than 450,000 contact-tracing devices will also be issued to all migrant and local workers living or working in dormitories here, as well as those in the construction, marine shipyard and process sectors, by the Government and industry partners.

Update on cases

The distribution of the devices will start tomorrow, and is expected to be completed by early next month.