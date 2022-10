SINGAPORE - Sales of marine fuel in Singapore dipped in September as fewer vessels called at the world's largest bunkering hub to refuel.

Sales fell for the first time since June to 3.97 million tonnes, down nearly 4 per cent, according to data released by the Maritime Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) on Thursday.

Vessels calling specifically to bunker in the Republic fell to 3,155, nearly 2 per cent lower than in August.