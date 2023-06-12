Fewer people in Singapore getting diagnosed with HIV

SINGAPORE – The number of people diagnosed with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections here fell for the third year running.

In 2022, 187 men and 15 women – or a total of 202 people – were diagnosed with HIV, down from 250 in 2021. This is fewer than half the highest number recorded here, which was 469 in 2012.

Slightly more than half of the 2022 cases were discovered at a late stage.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said 53 per cent of the newly reported cases were detected during the course of medical care and typically at a late stage of HIV infection, while 17 per cent found out through self-initiated screening and they tended to be at the early stage of infection.

Those who are diagnosed and receive treatment in the early stage of the disease have a good chance of living a normal lifespan.

The government subsidises treatment to Singaporeans and permanent residents. Those who suspect they may have been infected can get tested at most general practice clinics, polyclinics and hospitals. More information about the disease and where to get screened can be found on go.gov.sg/preventhiv

Singapore has close to 7,000 people living with this disease out of a total of 9,331 who have been diagnosed since 1985. Of them, 2,362 have died, including 107 in 2022.

About half the infections diagnosed in 2022 occurred through homosexual interaction, and more than a third were through heterosexual intercourse. The remainder were from bisexual sex, needle transmission and unknown causes.

Three boys and a girl, aged between 15 and 19, were among those diagnosed in 2022.

MOH advised: “The most effective way to prevent HIV infection is to remain faithful to one’s spouse/ partner and to avoid casual sex, or sex with sex workers. Persons engaging in high-risk sexual behaviour, such as having multiple sexual partners or engaging in casual or commercial sex, are strongly advised to use condoms to reduce their risk of HIV infection and other sexually transmitted infections.”

Ninety-four people have been diagnosed with HIV in the first five months of 2023.