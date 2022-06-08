Fewer maids took day off last year due to pandemic but most were satisfied working in S'pore: Study

SINGAPORE - Fewer migrant domestic workers (MDW) had at least one rest day a month last year compared with in 2015, with the pandemic persuading some to stay home, a study has found.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM), which commissioned the study, said about 93 per cent of maids had at least one rest day a month, a decline from the 98 per cent reported in 2015.

"The decline could have been due to the Covid-19 pandemic, where more MDWs may have preferred to stay home on their rest days to minimise infection," said MOM on Wednesday (June 8).

The study, which was conducted from August to November last year, found a slight uptick in their satisfaction with working and living in Singapore.

More than 99 per cent of the maids surveyed said they were satisfied, and would recommend their family or friends to work in Singapore as an MDW.

In 2015, 97 per cent of maids indicated they were satisfied.

There were similar upticks in satisfaction related to their well-being, including accommodation, emotional support and food sufficiency.

The survey showed scores of 99 per cent for each indicator.

MOM said the study aims to gain insight into the employment experiences of MDWs and their employers.

It comes after the ministry announced last July that employers had to give their maids at least one compulsory rest day each month, which cannot be compensated with cash.

The new policy will be implemented towards the end of this year.

The survey showed employers were similarly satisfied, with close to three-quarters intending to renew their domestic workers' contracts.

A total of 1,208 MDWs and 802 of their employers were surveyed for the study, which was last carried out between 2015 and 2016.

As at December last year, there were 246,300 MDWs working in Singapore.