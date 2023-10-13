Fewer hot spots in Sumatra, but may still be hazy in S’pore this weekend: NEA

SINGAPORE – The skies in Singapore may still be hazy this weekend, despite the drop in the number of hots pots in Sumatra to 126 on Friday, from 176 the previous day.

Moderate to dense smoke haze was observed from satellite images over southern and central Sumatra, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said in its daily haze advisory on Friday.

Singapore and the surrounding region are expected to experience dry weather through the weekend, with stronger winds expected to blow mostly from the south, it added.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) for Singapore for Saturday is forecast to be in the moderate (51 to 100) range.

As at 6pm on Friday, Singapore’s 24-hour PSI reading ranged between 49 and 62, falling within both good (zero to 50) and moderate ranges.