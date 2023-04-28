Fewer graft cases reported in 2022, corruption situation in Singapore under control: CPIB

SINGAPORE - The number of corruption-related reports dipped in 2022, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said on Friday.

CPIB said in its annual report that it received 234 corruption-related reports in 2022 – a 6 per cent drop from the 249 corruption-related reports it received in 2021.

CPIB registered 83 out of the 234 reports as new cases for investigation in 2022 – the same number of new cases for investigation as in 2021.

This constituted 35 per cent of the total number of corruption-related reports received in 2022, a slight increase compared to the preceding four years.

A report is registered for investigation if the information received is pursuable, said CPIB. This is determined by the quality of the relevant information provided.

Investigative enquiries and intelligence probes by CPIB also uncovered further information that enabled a higher percentage of reports to be registered for investigation.

“The corruption situation in Singapore remains firmly under control,” said the bureau.

“CPIB deeply values the important contributions of our partners in the community to advance our shared goal of combating corruption.

“The bureau is also grateful for the constant vigilance by members of the public against corruption, especially those who have come forward with reports of wrongdoing. Together, we will continue to keep Singapore corruption-free.”

Those with information on corruption cases can contact CPIB anonymously by writing to CPIB Headquarters at 2 Lengkok Bahru, by calling 1800-376-0000, by lodging an e-complaint at this website, or e-mailing report@cpib.gov.sg

Anonymous reports

CPIB said that it treats all reports received seriously, regardless of whether the complainant is named or anonymous.

In 2022, of the 234 corruption-related reports it received, 100 – or 43 per cent – were anonymous.

CPIB said it assesses anonymous reports based on the merit of the information provided. Of the 83 cases registered for investigation in 2022, 13 cases – or 16 per cent – came from anonymous sources.