Fewer buyers paid COV for resale HDB flats in 2023, property prices expected to moderate further

SINGAPORE - Fewer buyers paid cash-over-valuation (COV) for their resale Housing Board flats in 2023, with about 15 per cent of buyers forking out COV for their units in the last three months of the year.

This is down from almost 30 per cent of resale HDB flat buyers paying COV for their units in the same period in 2022, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Jan 15.

COV is the difference between the sale price of a flat and its actual HDB valuation, which can be paid for only in cash by the buyer.

In his speech at the BCA-Redas (Real Estate Developers’ Association of Singapore) Built Environment and Property Prospects seminar, Mr Lee said the median COV amount paid had remained relatively stable at about $30,000.

Mr Lee reiterated Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s New Year’s message that geopolitical uncertainties will continue to weigh on the global economy in 2024, impacting global economic activity. Singapore is not expected to be immune to these effects.

Furthermore, domestic mortgage rates currently stand at between 3.7 per cent and 4.4 per cent, and are expected to remain high. This could have repercussions for existing home owners and prospective home buyers, as well as firms that are over-leveraged or have too much debt.

Mr Lee urged buyers to be prudent in their purchases and avoid over-extending themselves as “housing prices are unlikely to sustain the momentum they have seen in the past three years.”

Despite challenges, the housing market saw a surge in supply in 2023, with 43,000 homes - including 21,400 HDB flats - completed.

“This is the largest number of homes completed across HDB and private market in a given year since 2018,” said Mr Lee.

“It has been quite remarkable, considering the built environment sector was just emerging from a pandemic.”

The Covid-19 pandemic had disrupted housing supply over the last four years. At the same time, demand remained strong.

Some people were worried about the delayed completion of Build-To-Order (BTO) flats and decided to turn to the resale market. Demographic changes in our society and smaller household sizes also contributed to the demand, resulting in rising HDB resale and private housing prices, and high BTO application rates, said Mr Lee.

The government introduced a range of measures, including increasing the additional buyer’s stamp duty in 2023, and ramped up new supply of BTO and private housing, which helped to address the supply-demand imbalance, said Mr Lee.