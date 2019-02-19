Fewer advisories since Orchard Rd smoking ban

Since Orchard Road turned smoke-free when a smoking ban kicked in on Jan 1, the number of advisories issued for smoking outside designated zones has fallen by 60 per cent.

Six weeks ago, the National Environment Agency (NEA)said in a Facebook post last Friday, there was an average of 1,900 advisories a day.

But this figure has since dipped to an average of 710 advisories a day last week.

More than 42,600 advisories were issued from Jan 1 to Feb 10, with most of them issued at 313@Somerset, Orchard Central, Cathay Cineleisure Orchard and Mandarin Gallery.

The majority of the advisories were issued from 1pm to 9pm, and on Sundays. Mondays and Tuesdays had the fewest number of advisories.

Around 70 per cent of the advisories were given to locals, while 30 per cent were to foreigners.

In the Facebook post, NEA noted that smokers are becoming more familiar with the locations of the 50 designated smoking zones along Orchard Road.

NEA said it will take an "advisory approach" from January to March, the first three months of the roll-out.

1,900 The average number of advisories a day six weeks ago. 710 The average number of advisories a day last week.

Those caught smoking outside the designated smoking areas will receive a verbal warning.

NEA also said smokers have generally been receptive when advised by officers and volunteers to comply with the law.

With actual enforcement to take place come April, NEA said it is engaging mall managements in Orchard Road and advising tenants and employees to join the Health Promotion Board's I Quit programme.

NEA is also working with the Singapore Tourism Board, the airport and seaport to inform tourists of Orchard Road's no-smoking zone.

"We will continue to raise the public's awareness of where smoking is allowed in the Orchard Road precinct," said the agency.

Orchard Road Business Association executive director Steven Goh said feedback from stakeholders and visitors has been positive.

"Since the implementation of the no-smoking zone, the Orchard Road pedestrian thoroughfare is comparatively cleaner for all non-smoking visitors, while smokers have adjusted to smoking within the designated smoking areas," he added.

Dr Reginald Liew, a senior consultant cardiologist and a director at Harley Street Heart and Cancer Centre, said the introduction of the no-smoking zone is an important step towards reducing the burden of heart disease among active smokers, as well as non-smokers.

"Smoking remains one of the major modifiable risk factors to the development of coronary artery disease and stroke," he said.

"The harmful particles found in cigarette smoke can make the blood more 'sticky' and lead to the build-up of plaque in the blood vessels of the heart which can suddenly rupture and cause a heart attack."

He added that non-smokers are also at risk if they inhale cigarette smoke, with multiple studies showing that repeated exposure to second-hand smoke can damage the heart and blood vessels.

This increases the risk of heart attack and stroke by 20 per cent to 30 per cent in children and adults.