Festive fun for Kampong Glam residents

Mr Wee Ee Cheong, deputy chairman and chief executive of the United Overseas Bank (UOB), and Ms Denise Phua, Mayor of the Central Singapore District, giving out sculpted balloons to children residing in Kampong Glam.

UOB and the Central Singapore Community Development Council (CDC) on Friday treated more than 150 families and seniors residing in the Kampong Glam area to a carnival and a reunion dinner by celebrity chef Eric Teo at the Pan Pacific Hotel.

More than 120 client and employee volunteers played host to the residents for the evening. The children also got to try their hand at traditional games.

UOB's annual Chinese New Year outreach programme will culminate with its flagship fund-raising dinner on Feb 12, when funds will be raised through the auction of a specially commissioned piece of art and through donations made by the bank's clients and employees.

In addition to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund, which benefits about 10,000 children from low-income families every year, other beneficiaries will include the Central Singapore CDC, The Business Times Budding Artists Fund and The Red Pencil Singapore.