Festive cheer for migrant workers

Safety coordinator and supervisor Billal Hossein (second from left) sorting out meals prepared for foreign workers at a factory in Sungei Kadut yesterday. About 6,000 migrant workers staying in 78 factory-converted dormitories enjoyed free meals from a group of organisations as part of Hari Raya Haji festivities. The meals were in recognition of the workers' sacrifice - by being away from their home countries - to help build a prosperous Singapore, Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation said in a statement. "This initiative also aims to care for our migrant workers, especially during the festive celebration of Aidiladha that is typically spent with loved ones," it added. The foundation noted that Covid-19 has affected the usual Aidiladha celebrations and it hoped that the meals would comfort the workers.