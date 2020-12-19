Festive care packs distributed to students and needy families by Toa Payoh Methodist Church

SINGAPORE - To spread the Christmas cheer in the neighbourhood, Toa Payoh Methodist Church prepared a care pack with festive ornaments, alcohol wipes and masks, along with a $50 Popular bookstore voucher for 28 bursary students.

On Saturday (Dec 19), 14 of the students received the gifts from President Halimah Yacob at the Toa Payoh Methodist Church in Lorong 2 Toa Payoh.

The remaining care packs and vouchers for the students who could not make it to the event on Saturday will be available for pick up at the Toa Payoh Central Community Club and Toa Payoh East Community Club.

Under the same initiative, more than 5,000 care packs were distributed to families living in rental Housing Board flats, kindergarten students in Toa Payoh and children at the Chen Su Lan Methodist Children's Home from Dec 6 to 12.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and Mr Saktiandi Supaat, MPs for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, were present at the event.

Included in the care pack is an activity book with colouring pictures, puzzles, DIY craft projects and Christmas recipes.

The care packs come in lieu of the yearly Christmas carnivals and markets held by Toa Payoh Methodist Church prior to the Covid-19 outbreak.