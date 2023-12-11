Festival showcases card and digital games on social issues, including mental health

SINGAPORE – Having played only mainstream games such as Monopoly, a card game about having deeper conversations was a completely new experience for Madam Tay Siew Lam.

The 51-year-old IT project manager tried her hand at Mindline+, created by local mental health platform Mindline.sg, at Impact Play Fest, a game festival held on Dec 10 at the Tzu Chi Humanistic Youth Centre in Yishun.

Players choose cards with thought-provoking questions, such as: “What is your biggest fear?” After they answer the question, other players respond by asking deeper questions or providing encouragement.

Madam Tay said: “Usually when Singaporeans meet, we just ask, ‘Have you eaten?’ So those questions in the cards are quite refreshing for me. It gets me thinking about how to strike a better conversation with others.”

Impact Play Fest is the first game festival in Singapore featuring tabletop and video games about social issues.

About 300 people attended the festival, which was organised by local social enterprises Happiness Initiative, Bold at Work and Friendzone, and featured 35 social impact games.

These included tabletop games such as card and board games, and digital games. In a day, the vendors at the festival sold 117 games in total.

Festival co-organiser Sherman Ho said games are an accessible way to learn about social issues.

Mr Ho, who is also co-founder of Happiness Initiative, which focuses on mental well-being, said: “If you go to a kid and tell them they need to talk about their emotions, they may not know what you are talking about.

“But if you put a board game in front of them, even if you don’t tell them the rules, they will figure out how to play. It’s a very powerful way of engaging people.”

One of the card games from Happiness Initiative, Let’s Unpack This, encourages people to explore their emotions and is based on cognitive behavioural therapy, a psychological treatment for mental health conditions.

Players choose cards that describe how they feel, such as being anxious, angry or lonely.

Then, they pick cards describing beliefs that might explain why they feel that way, such as “I need to be perfect”, or “People are going to leave me”.

More than 2,000 sets of the game, priced at $37.90, have been sold since its launch in 2021.

Most buyers are educators who have found it useful in school settings or counselling sessions, said Mr Ho.