Female pillion rider dies after motorcycle skids along Seletar Expressway

The 36-year-old woman was unconscious when taken to the hospital. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS
Sarah Koh
Updated
19 sec ago
Published
14 min ago

SINGAPORE – A woman died after the motorcycle she was riding pillion on skidded on the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

The accident happened on Saturday morning on the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway, near the Lentor Avenue exit.

Pictures sent in by readers to Shin Min Daily News showed a motorcycle on its side at the right-most lane, with a tow truck in front of it.

A man was seen standing by the guardrails near the bike.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about 10.20am.

Two people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, including the 36-year-old female pillion rider who was unconscious.

She subsequently died at the hospital, said the police whose investigations are ongoing.

More On This Topic
Car seen driving off after hitting motorcycle along Tampines Expressway
Motorcycle fatalities jump in first quarter of 2023

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top