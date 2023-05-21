Female pillion rider dies after motorcycle skids along Seletar Expressway

SINGAPORE – A woman died after the motorcycle she was riding pillion on skidded on the Seletar Expressway (SLE).

The accident happened on Saturday morning on the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway, near the Lentor Avenue exit.

Pictures sent in by readers to Shin Min Daily News showed a motorcycle on its side at the right-most lane, with a tow truck in front of it.

A man was seen standing by the guardrails near the bike.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about 10.20am.

Two people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, including the 36-year-old female pillion rider who was unconscious.

She subsequently died at the hospital, said the police whose investigations are ongoing.