Female motorcyclist taken to hospital after being hit by a trailer in Moulmein Road

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after she was run over by a trailer truck on Friday morning.

The accident happened at about 11.40am along Moulmein Road towards Balestier Road, said the police.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the 30-year-old victim was conscious when she was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In a dashcam video posted on Facebook by Mr Fong Chun Cheong, a trailer truck can be seen going forward slowly at a traffic junction, with the driver seemingly unaware that there is a motorcycle in front of it.

It hits the motorcycle, which topples to the right of the vehicle. The trailer continues moving, with the motorcyclist going under the vehicle.