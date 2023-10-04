Feeling safe in a monthly peer support group

To learn more about peer support groups and the help they offer, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo hosts two participants from a monthly peer support group at a local mental health charity Resilience Collective (RC).

They are Min, a 25-year-old aspiring nurse and counsellor, and Teo Guoxiang, a 35-year-old assistant manager with the Programmes Team at RC, whom Min addresses as GX. Hear about their personal stories, what it takes to join a peer support group and how joining such a group - which RC calls Circles of Resilience - has helped them.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:05 What is a ‘Resilience Collective’?; Why Min joined a peer support group

9:29 The agreement you have to sign upon becoming a member of a peer support group

12:17 How GX joined Resilience Collection (RC) and eventually became a staff member

16:54 How the peer support group helped Min and GX

20:36 Things to be aware of before joining a peer support group; the difference it has made

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

