Feeling safe in a monthly peer support group

(From left) Assistant manager with the Programmes Team at Resilience Collective Teo Guoxiang, senior health correspondent Joyce Teo, podcast producer Eden Soh and aspiring nurse and counsellor Min, in the podcast studio. ST PHOTO: PAXTON PANG
Joyce Teo
Senior Health Correspondent
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

Peer support groups are a regular gathering of persons with lived experiences of mental health conditions. They have come together to support one another, and the mental health support they offer is what you can only get from someone who has been where you are. 

To learn more about peer support groups and the help they offer, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo hosts two participants from a monthly peer support group at a local mental health charity Resilience Collective (RC).

They are Min, a 25-year-old aspiring nurse and counsellor, and Teo Guoxiang, a 35-year-old assistant manager with the Programmes Team at RC, whom Min addresses as GX. Hear about their personal stories, what it takes to join a peer support group and how joining such a group - which RC calls Circles of Resilience - has helped them.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:05 What is a ‘Resilience Collective’?; Why Min joined a peer support group

9:29 The agreement you have to sign upon becoming a member of a peer support group

12:17 How GX joined Resilience Collection (RC) and eventually became a staff member

16:54 How the peer support group helped Min and GX

20:36 Things to be aware of before joining a peer support group; the difference it has made

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Read Joyce Teo’s stories: https://str.sg/JbxN

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

