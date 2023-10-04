Feeling safe in a monthly peer support group

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.
Peer support groups are a regular gathering of persons with lived experiences of mental health conditions. They have come together to support one another, and the mental health support they offer is what you can only get from someone who has been where you are.
To learn more about peer support groups and the help they offer, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo hosts two participants from a monthly peer support group at a local mental health charity Resilience Collective (RC).
They are Min, a 25-year-old aspiring nurse and counsellor, and Teo Guoxiang, a 35-year-old assistant manager with the Programmes Team at RC, whom Min addresses as GX. Hear about their personal stories, what it takes to join a peer support group and how joining such a group - which RC calls Circles of Resilience - has helped them.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:05 What is a ‘Resilience Collective’?; Why Min joined a peer support group
9:29 The agreement you have to sign upon becoming a member of a peer support group
12:17 How GX joined Resilience Collection (RC) and eventually became a staff member
16:54 How the peer support group helped Min and GX
20:36 Things to be aware of before joining a peer support group; the difference it has made
Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
---
---
---
