Feel fab at fitness, lifestyle festival

Visitors picked up health tips and broke sweat in muay thai classes at the two-day Feel Fab Fest 2018 that began yesterday.

Organised by media group Singapore Press Holdings for the first time, the sports, fitness and lifestyle festival at Suntec convention centre halls 405 and 406 had something to offer to both the young and old.

Yesterday, diabetes, which affects one in nine Singaporeans, was a hot topic for discussion.

A panel of health experts addressed misconceptions and questions about the disease, such as whether intermittent fasting works in tackling it, whether it is reversible and if smoking can exacerbate the condition.

The panel was moderated by The Straits Times' senior health correspondent Salma Khalik, who later said she hoped the audience had learnt something from the talk.

She said: "Diabetes is a very long journey and there's no miracle answer to it. Every little bit helps."

Madam Emma Lai, 64, a former administrative manager, said the discussion had made her more mindful and that she would try to look out for hidden sugar levels by examining food labels more closely.

Another panel at the event provided advice on how to keep fit.

One of the panellists, national marathoner and double SEA Games gold medallist Mok Ying Ren, said that anyone could start running.

"The way to start running is to really start slow, build your fitness and be patient about it... have a target, such as signing up for a race and strive towards it," said Dr Mok.

Besides talks, there were also free classes, such as on muay thai and callisthenics.

One participant, tax professional Sheryl Fang, 27, described such free classes as a good initiative to get people to keep fit.

Other activities at the event included an F1 racing simulator and a healthy sandwich making competition for kids.

Today, it will feature panel discussions on Parkinson's disease and how to manage stress.

The festival is open to the public for free.

• For more information, visit www.feelfabfest.sg