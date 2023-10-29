Federation of Indian Muslims celebrates 30th anniversary with new logo and name

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (second from left) was the guest of honour at the federation's 30th anniversary celebrations on Oct 27, 2023. PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

Irshath Mohamed

SINGAPORE - The Federation of Indian Muslims – the umbrella body encompassing 18 Indian Muslim organisations – is now known as the Federation of Singapore Indian Muslims (FSIM).

The federation unveiled its new name and logo at its 30th anniversary celebrations held at The Grassroots’ Club in Yio Chu Kang on Friday.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam was the guest of honour at the event, which was attended by 500 people including community leaders.

Four individuals were honoured during the event for their contributions to the Indian Muslim community in Singapore.

Hindu Endowments Board chief executive T. Rajasegar and former Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) president Mohammad Alami Musa were presented the FIM Harmony Award.

The FIM Community Service Award was presented to the federation’s founding member, Mr Shaik Alaudeen Osman, while fellow founding member A.R. Mashuthoo was presented the M.K.A Jabbar Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is named after FSIM’s founding president, who was also a former MP for Radin Mas.

Speaking at the event, FSIM president Mohamed Bilal, 55, paid tribute to past generations of Indian Muslim community leaders.

“In the coming years, we strive to focus on the educational development of students, welfare of youth, identifying young leaders, and honing their skills,” said Mr Bilal. 

In recent years, the federation has been reaching out to young people. It has co-opted IMYouth, an Indian Muslim youth organisation, as its youth wing.

