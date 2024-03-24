Feasting for a good cause at Kampong Glam

SINGAPORE - Over 1,500 attendees, who included donors and charity beneficiaries, gathered for a mass iftar along Arab Street on March 23 as part of Kampong Glam’s Ramadan celebrations.

The event also served as a fund-raiser. Some 250 tables were laid out along a stretch of over 200m of the popular street, which was closed for the occasion. Each table was priced at $300 and sat six people.

Part of the proceeds will go to the Sultan Mosque - which is celebrating its 200th anniversary in 2024 - and its beneficiary groups, such as Vision21, TAA Trust Fund (Tabung Amal Aidilfitri Trust Fund), Kampong Glam Division Ain Society and PPIS.

Goodie bags containing groceries were also distributed to the underprivileged on the same day.

The event was graced by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his spouse, Ms Jane Ittogi. Also in attendance were Central Singapore District Mayor Denise Phua and Dr Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah, MP for Jalan Besar GRC.

Community volunteer Mr Abdul Rohim Sarip, 61, broke his fast and dined with Chinese friends at the same table.

Mr Rohim has been serving in Kampong Glam since 1997 and said he was happy to share the experience of iftar - the meal that Muslims break their fast with during Ramadan - with other ethnic communities.

Madam Rozie Jantan, 67, attended the event with fellow McPherson residents, Madam Norizah Mohamad Salleh, 56, and Madam Rohani Mohd Karim, 58.

Mdm Rozie said that she enjoyed the good food and kampong atmosphere and also cherished the chance to bond with her friends.

The Kampong Glam Ramadan celebrations are supported by the Singapore Tourism Board and Urban Redevelopment Authority.